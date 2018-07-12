Police searching for missing armored truck driver, money

They said Mark Espinosa was last seen at a Louisville mall as his partner went inside to make a drop.
To the index and a mystery tonight involving a missing armored truck driver and missing money mark Espinosa was last seen at a Louisville mall when his partner went inside for cash dropped. And return to an empty truck when an undisclosed amount of money missing. Authorities say Espinoza could be a victim or the suspect.

