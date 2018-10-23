Transcript for Pompeo: Revoked visas, possible sanctions in death of US journalist

There are new developments after the death of "Washington post" writer and father Jamal khashoggi. His son was called to Saudi Arabia's royal palace today to accept condolences for the death of his father. And this image tonight, shaking hands with crown prince Mohammed bin Sal man. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell from istanbul. Reporter: The bereaved son summoned to meet Saudi rulers today apparently so they could offer condolences, even though his father's body is still missing. Jamal khashoggi was a critic of theirs. His son under a travel ban because of that. The faces say it all. And although the king and crown prince have said they knew nothing of the plot to kill his father, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle claim the orderers must have come from the top. Here in Turkey, where the murder happened, the president dismussing Saudi claims the death was accidental. Saying, "The information and evidence we've gathered shows that khashoggi was the victim of a murder which was savagely planned." Late this afternoon, the president denouncing the Saudi coverup. They had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly and the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups. Whoever thought of that idea, I think is in big trouble. And they should be in big trouble. Reporter: David, via restrictions and potential sanctions for 21 Saudis, but secretary of state pompeii E know saying that won't be the last word on the matter. So far, no indication that the U.S. Is holding the Saudi crown prince responsible. David? Ian Pannell with us again tonight. Ian, thank you.

