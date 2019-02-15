Transcript for 2 potential suspects arrested in Jussie Smollett attack

We're following fast moving information in the case of jussie smollett. Police say two suspects are under arrest and one of them worked as an extra on the TV show "Empire." Police say the actor smollett knew both men. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, the men at the center of the investigation into the jussie smollett attack seen in this grainy surveillance image under arrest, called potential suspects. Police believe they are brothers who know smollett. At least one of them appeared on his show "Empire." Authorities detained the men Wednesday night at o'hare airport after they returned from Nigeria. Investigators raiding their home, taking shoes, electronic devices and other items police believe could be connected to the investigation. Smollett told our robin Roberts he was sure the men in the video were his attackers. There is no doubt in your mind what motivated this attack? I could only go off of their words. I mean, who says, Empire , this Maga country, , ties a noose around your neck, and pours bleach on you? Reporter: Investigators also re-interviewing smollett, who told our robin Roberts he's angry some people don't believe him. Who the Would make something like this us, or add something to it, or -- or whatever it may be? I can't -- I can't even -- I'm an advocate. I respect too much the people who I am now one of those who I am now one of those people who have been attacked in any way. You do such a disservice when you lie about things like this. Reporter: Police saying "There is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax." And that he "Continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect." The attorney for the two potential suspects, say they are baffled why they are being questioned by police, adding they are not guilty. Linsey Davis on this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.