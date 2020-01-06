Transcript for Powerful displays of support between officers and community

Finally tonight here, we promised to stay on the images. They're just as important. Tonight, so many of you at home reacting to the story from last night. The peaceful protesters welcomed by the officers. In Bellevue, Washington, police chief, Steve mylett, and a demonstrator embracing. In Miami, you see the line of law enforcement, and the moment it all changes. A highway patrol trooper walking up to this woman and hugging her. She was grateful. In times square, all the sudden in the middle of a protest, an officer kneeling, raising his arms. Then a hug, as cheers erupt in the crowd. And it was last night here, we introduced you to genesee county sheriff Chris Swanson in Flint, Michigan. Telling the demonstrators here for you. What can we do? Tonight, here, what he said. The only reason we're here is to make sure that you got a voice. That's it. Don't think for a second, don't think for a second that he represents who these cops are from all over the county and around this nation. We go out there to help people, not do that nonsense. There we go! I'm just gonna tell you, we want to be with y'all for real. So I took my helmet off and laid the batons down. I want to make this a parade, not a protest. These cops love you. That cop over there hugs people. So you tell us what you need to do. Walk with us, walk with us! Walk with us, walk with us! Walk with us, walk with us! Let's walk. Let's walk. Reporter: Saying we'll protect you. We're with you. They said March with us. So he did.

