Powerful snowstorm moving into Midwest

Blizzard conditions in Iowa and storm warnings blow through Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. Snow is expected in Pittsburgh and into the Northeast before changing to rain.
0:40 | 02/05/21

Powerful snowstorm moving into Midwest

