Transcript for Pregnant Chicago teen found dead

Now, the conference held just a short time ago, news conference, police revealing the horror tonight. A young pregnant mother targeted. Her unborn baby stolen. Her family says she communicated with a woman through Facebook for free baby clothes. The mother did not survive. The baby is fighting for its life tonight. And ABC's Alex Perez is in Chicago. Reporter: Tonight, a chilling crime in Chicago. Police say pregnant 19-year-old Marlen ochoa-lopez was brutally murdered and her unborn child then forcibly taken from her body. Tonight, three suspects under arrest. Words really cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are. Reporter: Ochoa-lopez was nine months pregnant. Family members say three weeks ago, she communicated with a woman on Facebook for some free baby clothes and then vanished. Later that same day, paramedics racing to this home after a 46-year-old woman claimed to have just given birth. The baby isn't breathing. Baby is pale and blue. They're doing cpr. Reporter: That newborn, police now say, was actually ochoa-lopez's baby. The young mother's body found yesterday at that home. I just don't get and understand how you can harm such a young, beautiful person. Reporter: The 46-year-old woman and two other people now in custody. Ochoa-lopez's family devastated. That newborn in grave condition. His heartbroken father asking everyone to pray for his little angel. And David, those three people charged, a mother and daughter, charged with first degree murder, and that mother's boyfriend charged with trying to conceal the crime. David? Just a horrific story. Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.