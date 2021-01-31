-
Now Playing: Call for President Joe Biden to provide stimulus to moms
-
Now Playing: Democrats may move forward with relief package without Republicans
-
Now Playing: Man celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving
-
Now Playing: Mystery deepens after 2 young boys disappear from their own backyard
-
Now Playing: Deputy on administrative leave after body-slamming student
-
Now Playing: Major winter storm to bring snow to Midwest, Northeast
-
Now Playing: Capitol riot pipe bombs at DNC, RNC were planted night before: FBI
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson announce effective single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Celebrating life of Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson
-
Now Playing: Coaching legend John Chaney dies at 89
-
Now Playing: Bitter arctic blast could be followed by nor’easter on East Coast
-
Now Playing: SEC reviewing volatility on Wall Street, vows to protect amateur investors
-
Now Playing: Biden pushing to pass next COVID-19 relief bill, hopes for bipartisanship
-
Now Playing: Soldier makes surprise arrival at hospital just before baby’s arrival
-
Now Playing: General Motors announced it will produce mostly electric cars by 2035
-
Now Playing: Mudslides expected after rain on West Coast
-
Now Playing: Shares of GameStop plunge after days at unprecedented levels
-
Now Playing: South Africa hit hard by new COVID-19 variant, hospitals full
-
Now Playing: Deadly chemical leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6