Transcript for President Trump meets with law enforcement amid calls for defunding police

But we continue with the news this Monday night, and in Washington tonight, lawmakers know the pressure to act is growing. Democratic members of congress taking a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today before unveiling legislation to reform policing. And the fence put up outside the white house after peaceful protesters were moved out of the way last week for that photo-op, that wall has instead now become a tribute to George Floyd and calls for racial justice in the U.S. Inside the white house, president trump opposing efforts to defund, dismantle or disband the police. Joe Biden today opposing defunding the police, as well. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Sensing a political opportunity in the growing protests across the country, the president pounced on activist calls to defund the police. There won't be defunding, there won't be dismantling of our police. There's not going to be any disbanding of our police. Our police have been letting us live in peace. Reporter: The president also said he's considering ideas for police reform, but he didn't mention specifics. We're going to work and we're going to talk about ideas, how we can do it better and how we can do it, if possible, in a much more gentle fashion. Reporter: His attorney general today acknowledged African-American distrust of the criminal justice system, but 24 hours ago, bill Barr said he does not think there is systemic racism. I think there's racism in the United States still, but I don't think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist. Reporter: Joe Biden has expressed solidarity with the protesters, but today his campaign made it clear he does not support calls for defunding, either. "Vice president Biden does not believe that police should be defended," the campaign said in a written statement. House Democrats unveiled their own reform plan today, calling for, among other things, a ban on chokeholds, a national registry of police misconduct and limiting immunity protections for police officers. One thing not in the democratic proposal? Anything to do with defunding the police. Funding of police is a local matter, as you know. From the standpoint of our legislation, we're not going to that place. Reporter: Republican leaders have said they, too, support reforms, but they have not signed onto this bill. Senator Mitt Romney made a show of support for the protests over the weekend. We need to stand up and say that black lives matter. So, let's get to Jon at the white house. And this comes as new polls show Joe Biden with a growing lead over president trump. You have sources there at the white house, obviously, they're well aware of these numbers. Reporter: They are sure are. The president himself says the polls are skewed, designed to dampen the enthusiasm of his supporters. And the trump campaign says the president will resume rallies in a couple of weeks. And they are predicting large crowds despite the continued covid-19 threat, David.

