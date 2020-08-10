Transcript for President Trump rejects ‘virtual’ presidential debate amid COVID-19 battle

fast-moving developments in the race for the white house. The debate commission today revealing their plan to make next week's presidential debate virtual. The commission saying to protect everyone. Joe Biden saying yes, president trump pulling out, saying virtual isn't necessary, that he feels great. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight, the fate of future debates is up in the We don't know what the president's going to do. He changes his mind every second. Reporter: It started with a surprise announcement that next Thursday's presidential debate would be virtual. The commission saying the decision was made "To protect the health and safety of all involved." The Biden campaign was open to it, but trump almost immediately shot it down. Trump still battling the virus, says a virtual forum is unnecessary. A virtual debate is a -- is a joke. There is no reason. I am in great shape. Reporter: With no clear solution, last night's debate could be the last faceoff of this campaign. The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country. They were informed that it's lethal in consequence, that it is airborne, that it will affect young people and that it would be contracted because it is airborne. And they knew what was happening and they didn't tell you. Reporter: Mike pence, the head of the coronavirus task force, on defense. But I wt the American people to know that from the very first day, president Donald Trump has put the health of America first. Reporter: On health care, kamala Harris took pence to task for trying to dismantle the affordable care act. The court set to hear a case that could invalidate the law just one week after the election. If you have a pre-existing condition, heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer, they're coming for you. If you love someone who has a pre-existing condition, they're coming for you. If you are under the age of 26 on your parents coverage, they're coming for you. Reporter: Pence adamant they have a plan to protect people with pre-existing conditions but he couldn't say what that plan is. President trump and I have a plan to improve health care and protect pre-existing conditions for every American. Reporter: And as Republicans try to push judge Amy coney Barrett through the senate confirmation process, pence pressed Harris to say if a Biden administration would expand the supreme court. I'd like you to answer the question. Mr. Vice president -- I'm speaking. I'm speaking, okay? Abraham Lincoln was up for re-election and it was 27 days before the election and a seat became open on the United States court. Abraham Lincoln's party was in charge of not only the white house but the senate. But honest Abe said it's not the right thing to do. Reporter: Harris never giving a clear answer on packing the court. Today, the president took aim. This monster that was on stage with Mike pence, who destroyed her last night, by the way, but this monster, everything she said is a lie. It's despicable. So beneath the office of the presidency. And the American people are sick and tired of it. So, let's get to Mary Bruce, back with us tonight, covering every step of this campaign. All of this fast-moving today. Both candidates tonight now making their own plans instead of that debate. The president with a rally and Joe Biden deciding to do a town hall, but here on ABC instead? Reporter: Yeah, David, instead of debating, president trump is going to hold a campaign rally. Sources tell us it depends on his health, but we do know that trump has been itching to get back out on the campaign trail. While Joe Biden will still be participating in a town hall, but instead of it being at that formal debate, he'll be answering voters questions right here on ABC. David? All right, we'll be here, too. Mary Bruce tonight, thank you.

