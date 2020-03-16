President Trump speaks in White House briefing

More
The president and his coronavirus task force gives an update on COVID-19 epidemic.
1:31 | 03/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump speaks in White House briefing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"The president and his coronavirus task force gives an update on COVID-19 epidemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69613116","title":"President Trump speaks in White House briefing","url":"/WNT/video/president-trump-speaks-white-house-briefing-69613116"}