Preview of tonight's '20/20' tribute to Barbara Walters

Tonight, a special episode of '20/20' shares the personal experiences of those who worked with Barbara Walters on and off camera.

January 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live