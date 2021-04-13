Prince Harry returns to UK ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry joined the royal family for a scaled down service of just 30 people on Saturday. Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, remained in Los Angeles because physicians advised against travel.
1:42 | 04/13/21

Prince Harry returns to UK ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

