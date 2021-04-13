-
Now Playing: Prince Harry is returning to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 12, 2021
-
Now Playing: Iran claims Israel behind explosion that caused nuclear facility blackout
-
Now Playing: How the Biden administration could fix the immigrant border crisis
-
Now Playing: How one country used testing to control COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Ramadan begins, Minnesota police standoff; World in Photos, April 12, 2021
-
Now Playing: Robots deliver groceries in Singapore
-
Now Playing: Children launch 'rocket' of balloons to mark 1st space flight
-
Now Playing: Iran blames Israel for explosion at major nuclear site
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trial of Derek Chauvin enters Day 11
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip funeral to be held Saturday
-
Now Playing: Caribbean volcano emergency
-
Now Playing: And the Oscar frontrunners are...
-
Now Playing: Iran blames Israel after nuclear site attacked
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry returns to UK ahead of Prince Philip's funeral
-
Now Playing: Thousands evacuate St. Vincent amid volcanic eruption
-
Now Playing: Royal family gathers in Windsor to support Queen Elizabeth
-
Now Playing: 18K Saint Vincent island residents have evacuated their homes after volcanic eruption