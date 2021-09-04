Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband passes away at 99

Prince Philip was the longest-serving Royal spouse in British history. He died at Windsor Castle on Friday after being married to the queen for 73 years.
5:51 | 04/09/21

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband passes away at 99

