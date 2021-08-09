Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case

Former prosecutor Jackie Johnson was charged with misconduct for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case and was booked on Wednesday at a jail in Savannah, Georgia.
0:16 | 09/08/21

Transcript for Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case
Tonight in Georgia the arrest of a former prosecutor do you motto our Rick murder case Jackie Johnson has been charged with misconduct authorities say she used her position. To protect three men who authorities say chased shot and killed corporate while he was jogging in their neighborhood last year the former prosecutor denies any wrongdoing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

