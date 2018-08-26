Protesting in Ireland leads Pope Francis to plea for forgiveness

Pope Francis' visit to Dublin, Ireland, was met with harsh protesting and breaks from prepared speeches to ask for forgiveness on behalf of the church for its abuse of power, sexual assault and more.
2:45 | 08/26/18

Protesting in Ireland leads Pope Francis to plea for forgiveness

