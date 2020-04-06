Transcript for Protestors react to new charges in George Floyd case

As we said, protesters are taking to the streets across America for a ninth day, expressing anger but also hope. Today, what they have to say after learning the other officers have been charged. And the message from president Obama to young men and women of color, saying I want you to know that your lives matter. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Thousands protesting racism and police brutality. Tonight, word of the charges reaching protesters. It took protests, it took cities burning for you to arrest four people. I'm so happy. I still think it's not enough, but I'm so happy we're moving towards change. Because a few years ago, I don't think it would have happened. Reporter: Large crowds turning out from New York to los Angeles to the U.S. Capital, where protesters laid down in silence in remembrance of George Floyd. The crowd urging capitol police to take a knee. For days, protesters in Philadelphia have tried to tear down this controversial statue of frank Rizzo. The city taking it down in the middle of the night. This is the beginning of the healing process, this is not the end. Reporter: George Floyd's brother vowing to press for change. We're moving in the direction of justice. And that's a good thing. But we must continue to keep the conversation going. Reporter: Late today, Barack Obama making his first on-camera comments about George Floyd and the protests. You've communicated a sense of urgency that is as powerful and transformative as anything I've seen in recent years. Reporter: At this point, protesters tell me they have no intention of stopping the demonstrations. They have told me every day they want racism to end.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.