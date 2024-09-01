Protests erupt in Israel after 6 hostages killed in Gaza

Tens of thousands of protesters flooded into central Tel Aviv, fueled by outrage at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the biggest protest since the Israel-Hamas war began.

September 1, 2024

