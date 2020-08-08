Transcript for Protests turn violent in Beirut

Overseas tonight, protests turning violent in Beirut. Riot police clashing with demonstrators, outraged over that explosion that killed 150 people and injured thousands. Here's ABC's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: Tonight, anger boiling over in the streets of Beirut. Demonstrators clashing with security forces and riot police met with tear gas. The crowd storming government buildings, documents raining from the windows. Protesters demanding accountability from officials, not just for this tragedy, but decades of corruption and mismanagement. For years, this has been going on for years and they're not getting the message. Reporter: Their message tonight, resign or hang. After the catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, leaving more than 150 dead and injuring thousands more, tonight, outrage over why the massive amount of explosive was stored for years at the now leveled port, leading to disaster. It's a crime, it's not an accident. And they are not martyrs, they Reporter: The prime minister of Lebanon wants to hold snap elections hoping that may calm the city, but the Lebanese have rebuilt their homes after war over and over again. They are tired and angry that they must do so yet again. Tom? Yuliya Macfarlane with those violent demonstrations overseas. Julia, thank you.

