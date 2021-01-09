Quarterback Cam Newton released from New England Patriots

More
The Patriots cut their starting quarterback on Tuesday. Newton had reportedly missed three days of practice last week due to what the team said was a “misunderstanding” related to COVID-19 protocols.
0:17 | 09/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Quarterback Cam Newton released from New England Patriots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The Patriots cut their starting quarterback on Tuesday. Newton had reportedly missed three days of practice last week due to what the team said was a “misunderstanding” related to COVID-19 protocols.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79755353","title":"Quarterback Cam Newton released from New England Patriots","url":"/WNT/video/quarterback-cam-newton-released-england-patriots-79755353"}