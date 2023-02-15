Raquel Welch, iconic 'Fantastic Voyage' star, dead at 82

Raquel Welch, the iconic actress and model who started in hits such as "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years, B.C," died Wednesday at 82.

February 15, 2023

