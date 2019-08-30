Transcript for Rare look inside China’s ‘re-education’ centers where Muslim citizens are detained

Thank you. And now to an ABC news investigation. With so much attention on China's response in Hong Kong, more than a million uighurs have disappeared into what have been called internment camps. Here's Bob woodruff. Reporter: We are on the hunt for China's now infamous "Re-education centers, places the United States government calls internment camps and what others call concentration camps. We have seen glimpses in satellite images. But the Chinese government keeps the camps hidden from the world, blocking us at nearly every turn. These are the faces of some of the people held captive in those camps, pictures clutched by their frantic loved ones, in neighboring Kazakhstan. My mother. Reporter: That is your what happened to her? "I hope to see her alive," she says. The 1 million missing are Chinese citizens condemned for the crime of being Muslim, part of a large ethnic minority group, the uighurs. Show us exactly how he was cuffed. We speak with former prisoners as they demonstrate the severe postures they say they were forced to hold for hours. Later, we go to meet gulzira auelkan, who was confined in three different camps. Separated from her 5-year-old daughter the whole time. For two years, you did not see your mom? Reporter: We tried to locate the three camps where gulzira lived. We can't go there because this government official's with us. Follows us everywhere with a car. The Chinese government denies uighurs are being held prisoner in concentration camps. They take ABC producer Gerry wagshal on an official tour of what they call a vocational center, that resembles a small college campus. Dorms with basic bunk beds and a cafeteria. Uighurs we are allowed to interview speak in eerily similar sound bites. "I applied to come here," he says. "I came here voluntarily. If not for the government, I would someday become a terrorist." Experts say scenes like this have been staged for western cameras. ABC news reached out to the Chinese government with two pages of questions. Their response, short and pointed. None of the claims listed in the questionnaire corresponds with facts. No rumors and lies will hold water in front of the truth. It's difficult to find out what's going on in those camps intentionally because the Chinese government doesn't want you to know what's taking place. That was Bob woodruff and his team.

