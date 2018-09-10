Transcript for Rare polio-like illness strikes at least 6 children in Minnesota

Next tonight here, the mystery illness striking children growing across more states tonight. And ABC's Clayton Sandell on what parents need to know tonight. Reporter: Tonight, three new suspected cases in Pittsburgh. Couldn't move his neck and then his left arm. Reporter: Joining a recent spike in Minnesota of acute flaccid myelitis, or afm. Afm targets the spinal cord, causing paralysis in arms and legs, trouble swallowing and breathing, even slurred speech. Health officials worried about rising numbers. At he'll 38 cases in 16 states. 14 just this year in Colorado. Doctors say the most likely culprits are common enteroviruses, common this time of year. Many patients recover fully, but not all. Kiko Violante was just three when he was diagnosed. Two years later, he still can't walk and relies on a ventilator. Long term, I think this will always be with him one way or another. Reporter: What do you tell worried parents? What I tell worried parents is that thankfully, this is a relatively rare condition. And so, even though enteroviruses are very common, acute flaccid myelitis is very uncommon. Doctor advice on not is. Reporter: Doctors are urging parents to look for symptoms, especially sudden weakness in limbs, headaches or trouble breathing and get medical help fast. David? Clayton Sandell tonight. We'll stay on this. Clayton, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.