Transcript for Recall involving blood pressure medications expanding

We have more on that recall involving common blood pressure medications and concerns about cancer causing and purity the recall expanding. Generic drugmaker mylan pharmaceuticals is now recalling a 104 lots of three medications that all include the blood pressure medication they'll sort. After testing found Trace amounts of carcinogen and DE EK patients are being told to check with your doctor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.