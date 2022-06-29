Record-breaking storms move east, dumping torrential rain on deep South

Record-breaking storms have moved east, dumping torrential rain on the deep South, with a tractor overturning on an interstate in Louisiana and at least one death in Texas.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live