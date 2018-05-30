Record number of young contestants competing in national spelling bee

One 12-year-old's father took home the championship trophy back in 1985.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Record number of young contestants competing in national spelling bee
Finally tonight he the national spelling bee, aow do you spell America strong 9 spellers, a record number. Ay that again? The91st scrips national spelling bee in national harbor, Maryland. Ages 8 to 15 and the pure is enormous. Ah, I'd say it was fine but then I'dlying. Orter: And there was ho How a you? Pretty good. How about We'll see in a minute. Hello. Reporter: Noticed 12-year-old ahman from iois. . Correct. Reporter: It turns out Elling runs the mily. "World news tonight" meetings father in 1985, when dad won it alhisonay did not survive all the rounds, but he says, he'll B back. And then, E was Liam. S first speeding bee, and when he his -- Ble you. Reporter: It made us H, toand he got it T. Correct. Bless you, he said. The final rounds tomorro we love it. I hope T see tomorro

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

