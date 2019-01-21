Referee misses crucial pass interference penalty in NFC championship game

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said the NFL's head of officiating told him the referees "blew the call" as a sports-book in New Jersey is refunding losing bets on the Saints.
0:21 | 01/21/19

Referee misses crucial pass interference penalty in NFC championship game

