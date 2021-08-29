Transcript for Remains of 13 Americans killed in Kabul attack arrive in US

and we'll go back to ginger in a moment. But in the meantime, we turn to the other news this Sunday the somber moment, 11 Marines, one army soldier, and a Navy corpsman, most of them in their early 20s. The president and first lady joining the families at Dover air force base for the dignified transfer. And from kabul, the drone targeting a vehicle officials say contained a substantial amount of explosive material and posed an imminent threat to the airport. A large plume of smoke was visible. This is the second U.S. Strike on isis-k since the attack that killed 13 American service members and dozens of Afghans. Tonight, how many Americans are still hoping to get out of Afghanistan? Here's Ian Pannell from Qatar. Reporter: Tonight, with just 48 hours to go, smoke rising outside of kabul airport. As the U.S. Struck isis-k militants for a second time. The military revealing an unmanned drone struck a vehicle near kabul airport, eliminating an imminent isis-k threat. The vehicle believed to be carrying a substantial amount of explosive material. An Afghan official telling ABC news that six civilians were killed. Four of them, children. This attack just a day after another U.S. Drone strike in nangarhar province took out two high level isis-k members -- a planner and a facilitator, and injured a third fighter. The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that's a good thing. Reporter: The strikes bringing new urgency to the evacuation mission. Hundreds once again clamoring at the Gates to the airport, desperate as the final drawdown of U.S. Troops gets under way. The state department today again warning Americans to stay away, citing specific, credible threats surrounding the airfield. Only 50 U.S. Citizens making it out of kabul in the last 24 hours. Roughly 250 still seeking to get This is the most dangerous time in an already extraordinarily dangerous mission, these last couple of days. And so we will do everything possible to keep people safe, but the risk is very high. Reporter: David, with just two more days left, it's clear that some of those who risked their lives to help the mission will be left behind. U.S. Officials say they're working on alternative routes. But that's little comfort to those we've spoken to, who are at home, feeling abandoned and afraid. Thank you, Ian. Now here at home, the solemn scene today.

