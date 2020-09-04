Remembering camera operator, musician Tony Greer

More
He worked in the "GMA" studio for more than six years before he died from complications due to COVID-19.
0:22 | 04/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering camera operator, musician Tony Greer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"He worked in the \"GMA\" studio for more than six years before he died from complications due to COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70053676","title":"Remembering camera operator, musician Tony Greer","url":"/WNT/video/remembering-camera-operator-musician-tony-greer-70053676"}