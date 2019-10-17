Transcript for Remembering Elijah Cummings

and to the tributes for congressman Elijah Cummings. The civil rights leader remembered for his tireless work for justice and equality. And this evening here, what his wife is now saying about his final days. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: The son of sharecroppers, tonight, Elijah Cummings is being revered, remembered fondly by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Elijah Cummings started as a defense attorney, inspired, he reportedly once said, by the TV character Perry mason. From there, he entered the world of politics. His quest as a champion for all people evident even in his first speech on the house floor. Our world would be a much better world and a much better place if we would only concentrate on the things we have in common. Reporter: He often challenged the trump administration, as chairman of the powerful house oversight committee. Come on, man. What's that about? Reporter: And defended his hometown when the president called it rat and rodent-infested. Come to Baltimore. Do not just criticize us. Reporter: During the Freddie gray riots, during some of Baltimore's darkest hours, he grabbed a bullhorn and urged a better way. He leaves behind three children and a grieving wife. Elijah comie Cummings was 68. He had been suffering from health complications. Today his wife wrote he worked until his last breath and believed our nation's diversity was our program, not our Worked until the end. Linsey, thank you. There is still much more ahead on "World news tonight" this Thursday.

