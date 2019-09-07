Transcript for Remembering Ross Perot, his 3rd party White House run in 1992

Ross Perot, a plain-taking Texan, a self-made billionaire, whose third party run for the white house in 1992 made history. In fact, 19% of American voters chose him that year for Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Ross Perot. Reporter: He was the self-made billionaire from texarkana, Texas. The blunt, folksy presidential candidate promising voters a break from politics as usual. Now, just for the record, I don't have any spin doctors. I don't have any speech writers. Probably shows. Reporter: His populist message -- Washington isn't working for you. Dollar's gone through the floor. Whose fault is that? Not the Democrats, not the Republicans. Somewhere out there, there's an extra Terence tree y'all that's doing this to us, I G esz. Reporter: During his 1992 campaign, Barbara Walters asking is him this -- What have you learned from this experience? How good the American people are. That down where the rubber meets the road, this country has millions and millions and millions of good people. Reporter: He won 19% of the vote that year, running as an independent. Many argued afterward he helped seal George W. Bush's fate up against Bill Clinton. But Perot earned votes against the spectrum. Let's hit it! We're crazy crazy for feeling so lonely crazy Ross Perot on the eve of the '92 election, always dancing to his own tune. He was 89.

