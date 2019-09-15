Transcript for Renewed calls for Justice Brett Kavanaugh to be impeached

I'm Tom llamas. We begin tonight with supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh, facing a new allegation of inappropriate behavior as a college student. First reported by "The New York Times" and set to appear in a new book, describing him exposing himself at a party when he was at Yale. The allegation came from a male classmate who said he alerted senators and the FBI, but it was never investigated. Kavanaugh survived a heated fight in his confirmation. Tonight, some democratic 2020 hopefuls are calling for his impeachment. But supporters are pointing out what they say are major flaws in the report. Here's Kyra Phillips. Reporter: Tonight, new questions about a new report, another sexual assault allegation against justice Brett Kavanaugh. This one reportedly never pursued by the FBI. "The New York Times" publishing the previously unreported account of max Stier, one of Kavanaugh's former Yale classmates. Writing, Stier told senators and the FBI he saw Kavanaugh expose himself at a party his freshman year, and saw Kavanaugh's friends pushing him into a female student's hand. Kavanaugh's defenders say the essay does not tell the full story. Pointing out the book says the female student didn't wish to speak publicly. And her friends said she doesn't remember the incident. Today president trump also coming to Kavanaugh's defense, tweeting, "He is an innocent man who has been treated horribly. Such lies about him. Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the justice department should come to his rescue." After president trump nominated Kavanaugh to the court, another former Yale classmate, Deborah Ramirez, alleged Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a different party when they were both drunk. She says she shoved him away, accidentally touching him. Are Ms. Ramirez's allegations about you true? Those are not. She -- no, none of the witnesses in the room support that. The, if that -- that had happened, that would have been the talk of campus in our freshman dorm. Reporter: Ramirez and Dr. Christine blasey-ford, two of the women who stepped forward during Kavanaugh's heated confirmation proceedings questioning his fitness to serve on the nation's highest court. At the time, the FBI launched an investigation and found "No corroboration of the allegations." The justice denied all claims of sexual assault. But this new report prompting democratic candidates for president to call for Kavanaugh's impeachment. Senator kamala Harris, who serves on the senate judiciary committee, tweeting, "He was put on the court through a sham process and his place on the court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice." Republicans saying Democrats need to move on. There's nobody they don't want to impeach, and at some point, they just have to let the anger go. Kyra, any indication the house judiciary committee will open an investigation? And what's the FBI saying tonight? Reporter: It's possible. Sources say it's not likely, though. Democrats are saying their options are limited, and removing Kavanaugh from the bench would require the republican-controlled senate to go along. Tonight, the FBI is telling me they're not going to comment on the story. And so far, neither is justice

