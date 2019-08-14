Transcript for Rep. Steve King questions if human population would exist without 'rape and incest'

Rob, thank you. And next to the Republican congressman who questioned whether humanity would exist without rape and incest. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Steve king facing new calls to resign after he questioned whether humanity would exist without rape and incest. Defending legislation banning almost all abortions when he said this. What if it was okay, and what if we went back through all the family trees and pulled those people out that were products of rape or incest. Would there be any population in the world after we did that? Reporter: King's Republican challenger was quick to denounce the remarks. Tweeting, the comments and behavior diminish our cause. King has already been condemned for racially charged comments in the past, stripped of his committee seats after comments about white nationalism. But president trump has never distanced himself from king. He hasn't commented very much either along the way. Mary is live in Washington what's the word from the white house tonight? Does the president still support him? Reporter: The president has not weighed in. So far, the white house is not responding. But tonight, one top Republican, Liz Cheney, says the comments are appalling and bizarre, and it's time for king to go. Thank you. Overseas in Hong Kong, riot

