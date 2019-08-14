-
Now Playing: Cory Booker bonds with mom, devours fried PB&J
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia police in standoff with suspect who injured several officers
-
Now Playing: New Jersey family attacked by wolf while camping in Canada
-
Now Playing: Close call when large section of cliff breaks off, landing feet away from kayakers
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old girl in North Carolina sells lemonade to help babies in need
-
Now Playing: Connecticut police stop New York Yankees general manager at gunpoint
-
Now Playing: Teen spike in severe lung damage likely caused by vaping, doctors warn
-
Now Playing: Mom of 12-year-old boy seen beaten in bullying attack last year sues LA school
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve King questions if human population would exist without 'rape and incest'
-
Now Playing: Worst of damaging storms is gone but plains, South still at risk for severe weather
-
Now Playing: Obituary for alleged Dayton shooter from Ohio funeral home sparks outrage
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein's guards suspected of falsifying records of welfare checks
-
Now Playing: Man dies after competing in taco-eating contest
-
Now Playing: Kayakers avoid injury as cliff crashes into Lake Superior
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: A white woman thinks a black male babysitter is suspicious
-
Now Playing: Plastic surgeon allegedly had cache of guns, ammo
-
Now Playing: Dow closes down 800 points as roller coaster in markets continues
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues his estate, staff following financier's death
-
Now Playing: Man built his own prosthetic hand
-
Now Playing: Portland police prep for dueling rallies