New report indicates China misled world about coronavirus

More
The U.S. intelligence report says China not only misled the world on the severity of the virus, but also stockpiled medical supplies and PPE.
1:51 | 05/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New report indicates China misled world about coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:51","description":"The U.S. intelligence report says China not only misled the world on the severity of the virus, but also stockpiled medical supplies and PPE.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70474751","title":"New report indicates China misled world about coronavirus","url":"/WNT/video/report-china-misled-world-coronavirus-70474751"}