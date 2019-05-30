Rescue effort underway in grain silo in Ohio

Emergency crews worked to free a man trapped inside, delivering oxygen tanks, a mask and water.
0:10 | 05/30/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescue effort underway in grain silo in Ohio
Rescue effort under way to night in a grain silo when Butler county Ohio emergency crews trying to free a man trapped inside. Oxygen tanks a mask and water have been lowered inside tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

