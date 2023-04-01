Rescue story of pit bull used to help students

Roy the pit bull mix was rescued after he was found tied to a pole in a rock pile in Tijuana, Mexico. Students now write about his imaginary trips.

April 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live