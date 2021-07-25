Transcript for Rescuers jump into action after car plows into mother and baby

Next tonight, the quick actions of two heroic police officers and several passersby. An out of control car plowing into a mother and baby. Rescuers jumping into action. Mother and child seriously hurt, but expected to survive. Here's Trevor Ault. And a warning, some of these images may be disturbing. Reporter: Tonight, a heroic rescue caught on video. A pair of New York police officers lifting a car to save a baby trapped underneath. Yonkers police investigating the incident looking at this surveillance video from Friday morning, showing that out-of-control vehicle slamming into a mother carrying her 8-month-old child. We got a baby under the vehicle. Reporter: Officers Rocco Fusco and Paul samoyedny, springing into action from a shop nearby. Come on, come on, kid, come Reporter: After pulling the mother from the wreckage, seen here in green, officer Fusco joining bystanders to lift the car. Officer samoyedny freeing the baby. I got -- I got it, I got the baby. It was almost like slow motion. Reporter: Police say the mother has a compound fracture in one of her legs and her baby has a fractured skull, but both are expected to survive. It's honestly a miracle that both of them survived. Very strong mom and an even stronger little infant. Reporter: Officials say the driver is unlicensed. He's been arraigned, charged with driving while intoxicated. Linsey? Trevor, thank you.

