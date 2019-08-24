Transcript for Researchers found a cemetery where they claim first slaves brought to US were buried

Next this weekend marking 400 years since slavery first began in this country. One family now learning of their own personal connection to the first slaves and the push to make sure that legacy is never forgotten. ABC's Zachary kiesch with that story. Reporter: This cemetery part of our history that you won't find in most text books. These three words African American female etched on a tombstone. A reflection of the indignity of being forgotten. But tonight the push to make sure their names are remembered goes on. It's believed members of the first African families, brought to America as slaves, 400 years ago this month are buried here in in Virginia. The first Africans arrived here and would have walked up this road behind us. Slaves? Yeah. Reporter: Records show the first slave, a woman known as Angelo was brought from Angola to James town island in 1619. Wanda tucker and her family believe William tucker, the first African baby to be baptized in America, is their ancestor. 400 years later we're telling these stories. And we need to be acknowledged for our contribution in the building of America. Reporter: In recent years the family used ground censoring technology to scan the grounds. In the process discovering the remains of over 100 African Americans. Many hope this work will bring heals. What do you pull from from knowing your history? I can trace my lineage back that far. It gives me a sense of feeling like I am somebody. Tom, the tucker family knows their history in a way that many African American families do not. They draw real strength from that. Zachary, what was it like to be on that coast where those first slaves took their first steps in this country. It's hard to articulate. Many call that sacred grounds. There's a story there yet to be told. Zachary, thank you for that.

