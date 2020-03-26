Transcript for Residents put on concert for their community

Finally tonight here, America strong. One beautiful neighborhood after another. In dormont, Pennsylvania, right outside Pittsburgh, it was a beautiful day in the neighborhood. At 7:00, we're going to put on a concert for the community. Families walking out to their front lawns, separated, but together. It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood a beautiful day for a neighbor Singing that song from Mr. Rogers, "A beautiful day in the neighborhood." Would you be mine could you be mine please won't you be my neighbor In neighborhoods across this country, they are determined to find the joy. In Pasadena, California, 15-year-old coco waving from the car, returning home after she completed her last chemo treatment. Each family staying in their own driveway. A safe distance, but determined to welcome her home. Coco! Reporter: Coco's family tonight telling us she is home, she is feeling better, but they hope that coco is a reminder of why social distancing is so important. To protect our loved ones. Communities across this country determined to make it a beautiful day in their neighborhood. You know Mr. Rogers always said, when scared, look for the helpers, they're everywhere. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.