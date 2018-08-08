Residents warned as Holy Fire threatens communication towers

More
Authorities have arrested one man on arson charges after he allegedly threatened a local fire chief via email.
2:46 | 08/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Residents warned as Holy Fire threatens communication towers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57117524,"title":"Residents warned as Holy Fire threatens communication towers ","duration":"2:46","description":"Authorities have arrested one man on arson charges after he allegedly threatened a local fire chief via email.","url":"/WNT/video/residents-warned-holy-fire-threatens-communication-towers-57117524","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.