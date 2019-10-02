Transcript for Reward offered for information on disbarred attorney suspected of murder

Next to the nationwide manhunt for a convicted attorney on the run. The U.S. Marshals offering a $5,000 reward. Richard Merritt last seen at a Georgia gas station now suspected of murdering his own mother. He was set to report to prison for an earlier asking for time to get his affairs in order. Instead it appears he used it to plot an escape. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, this surveillance image a clue in the urgent nationwide manhunt for a disbarred Georgia attorney now considered an armed and dangerous killer. Authorities say the photo last shows Richard Merritt at a gas station outside Atlanta. Merritt failing to turn himself in to jail February 1st to serve a 15-year sentence for stealing from his clients. Now accused of fatally stabbing his own mother the next day before taking off in her Lexus. Once you kill anyone, it's easier for you to kill someone else, especially if you kill your own mother. Reporter: His disappearance stoking terror and a among his victims. I'm angry at Cobb county for letting him out and putting us all in this situation. Reporter: This former client who testified against Merritt, wishing to remain anonymous for safety, now fearing he could be out for revenge. There's no telling who is in danger. Reporter: According to the Cobb county D.A., Merritt was allowed to wear an ankle monitor and given two weeks to "Get his affairs in order" because there was "No evidence to suggest a threat of violence." The D.A. Saying Merritt resided with his mother for a year without incident. Merritt cutting off that ankle monitor. Now you certainly need to be held accountable for the brutal murder of our mother. Reporter: And, Tom, Merritt is now charged with murder. If convicted authorities say he could face the death penalty. Tom. Erielle, thank you.

