Ride shuts down at Six Flags in Maryland

More
Park officials shut down the new ride “Spinsanity” over safety concerns after a video showed a column shaking midway through the ride. No one was hurt.
0:16 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ride shuts down at Six Flags in Maryland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Park officials shut down the new ride “Spinsanity” over safety concerns after a video showed a column shaking midway through the ride. No one was hurt. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78430538","title":"Ride shuts down at Six Flags in Maryland ","url":"/WNT/video/ride-shuts-flags-maryland-78430538"}