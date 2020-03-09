Transcript for Rochester mayor suspends officers involved in death of Black man

And good evening. We want to get right to that breaking news. The deadly confrontation between a black man and police in Rochester, New York. Late today, the mayor suspending seven officers and rebuking the police chief for his handling of the case. It came after the release of body cam video showing Daniel prude in some kind of mental crisis, naked and handcuffed. Then pinned down on a snowy March night. His breathing eventually coming to a stop. He would die days later. That video sparking protests and clashes with police. Several protesters taken under then late today, mayor lovely Warren announcing her decision to suspend the officers and saying the police chief had misled her about the details of the case for months. ABC's Adrienne Bankert has the new details. And those images, we want to warn you again, they are disturbing. Reporter: Tonight, the mayor of Rochester taking drastic action in response to the death of Daniel prude. I am suspending the officers in question today against the advice of counsel and I urge the attorney general to complete her investigation. Say his name! Daniel prude! Reporter: Protests erupting after this body cam video was released this week by an attorney. The 41-year-old in the midst of a mental health crisis on March 23rd. Are you Daniel? Yes, sir. Reporter: Prude had stripped naked, was acting erratic, even spitting. Officers first handcuff him, then place a spit hood over his head. Prude alleged to have repeatedly claimed to have coronavirus. Pin police pin him to the ground. Within minutes, he stops breathing. He died days later. The mayor says the police chief told her prude had overdosed while in custody. The medical examiner is calling prude's death a homicide, ruling that he died by complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint, excited delirium and pcp intoxication. What I saw in that video was a man who needed help, a man who needed compassion, a man who needed humanity. He lost his life because of the actions of our police officers. Reporter: Prude's daughter tashyra today demanding the officers be held accountable. I want justice. I want these officers charged with murder. Nobody deserves to die when they are in need. Reporter: An attorney for the family says they plan to take civil action. Asking for help in this country has become a death sentence when police become involved. Reporter: And prude's daughter today has a message about her father. I knew him as a caring, energetic and happy go lucky man who enjoyed making everybody smile and who loved his kids. All right, Adrienne Bankert joins us now. And Adrienne, governor Andrew Cuomo calling the video deeply disturbing. And today, the state attorney general released a statement about the investigation? Reporter: Yes, Tom. That's right. The governor asking for a quick the attorney general saying her office will be swift, but thorough. But again, seven officers suspended. It is quite a move. It could rock this force. Police have said that they've been investigating internally since day one. Tom? Okay, Adrienne, thank you. We turn now to the coronavirus and the race for a

