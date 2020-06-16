Roger Goodell says NFL should rehire Colin Kaepernick

More
The NFL commissioner said the league should look to find a spot for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who famously kneeled in protest of police violence.
0:24 | 06/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roger Goodell says NFL should rehire Colin Kaepernick

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"The NFL commissioner said the league should look to find a spot for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who famously kneeled in protest of police violence. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71287189","title":"Roger Goodell says NFL should rehire Colin Kaepernick ","url":"/WNT/video/roger-goodell-nfl-rehire-colin-kaepernick-71287189"}