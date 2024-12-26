Russian missile suspected of causing deadly Christmas Day plane crash in Kazakhstan

Preliminary reports indicate that a Russian-operated missile shot down an Azerbaijan Airlines flight that crashed in Kazakhstan on Christmas Day, according to a U.S. official.

December 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live