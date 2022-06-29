Russian strike on Ukrainian rail station kills 22, including boy

A Russian missile strike on an Ukrainian rail station killed at least 22 people, including an 11-year-old boy, on the country's Independence Day and President Biden announced largest aid package yet.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live