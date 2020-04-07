Transcript for RV rentals at record highs

Next tonight, the record rv with coronavirus fears forcing many to change their travel plans this summer, more and more Americans are hitting the open road. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: There's no question coronavirus is cramping America's style when it comes to summer travel. Faced with the masks and the risks, flight bookings are down nearly 80%. So we're cooking a little food tonight outside the rv. Reporter: But families like the knoedlers of Rochester, new York, have found ways to adapt. We can come back and just climb in the rv, we don't have to worry about going to a restaurant or going to a store. Reporter: Rediscovering a time-honored American tradition. With an airstream at your command, you can head for anywhere in the world. Reporter: Setting sail on the open road, in what used to be called land yachts. These days, pandemic palaces on wheels. 46 million Americans are expected to climb aboard. For the sites that rent them, like outdoorsy and rvshare, three times more business than usual. Rv travel enables you to go anywhere. So there's this enormous freedom, freedom from fear, freedom from contamination. The highlight of the trip for all of us is just to be away from home after a couple months. Reporter: The knoedlers rode in their bubble all the way from Rochester to the South Dakota badlands. It's great to be outside and just feel like we can do it in a way that is very safe. Reporter: Social distancing on the move. David Wright, ABC news, new York. All right, David, thank you.

