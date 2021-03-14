Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have joined the growing chorus of voices urging the governor to step down after accusations of sexual harassment.

Cuomo: ‘I’m not going to resign. I never harassed anyone’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under growing pressure to step down after allegations of inappropriate behavior. New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have said he should resign.