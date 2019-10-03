School resource officer makes a heartwarming connection

More
Chris Morrison helps a young student with the power of Kermit the Frog.
2:09 | 03/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School resource officer makes a heartwarming connection

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61595195,"title":"School resource officer makes a heartwarming connection","duration":"2:09","description":"Chris Morrison helps a young student with the power of Kermit the Frog. ","url":"/WNT/video/school-resource-officer-makes-heartwarming-connection-61595195","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.