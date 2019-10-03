-
Now Playing: School resource officer sings 'Rainbow Connection' to student
-
Now Playing: Keeping Up with Kermit: His Take on Love, The Muppets and that Sexy Ham
-
Now Playing: School resource officer makes a heartwarming connection
-
Now Playing: Woman attacked by jaguar at an Arizona zoo
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes rip across the South for the second time in one week
-
Now Playing: Turkish Airlines makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
-
Now Playing: Tornado twists outside Arkansas town
-
Now Playing: Defiant turkeys block road
-
Now Playing: 'Not aware' of any contact between US and North Korea since Hanoi summit: John Bolton
-
Now Playing: 19-year-old woman arrested for allegedly shooting a Chicago cop
-
Now Playing: Marine lieutenant from Camp Pendleton missing after 10-day ski trip
-
Now Playing: Jaguar attacks woman at Arizona zoo
-
Now Playing: Family eulogizes and buries Jassy Correia, whose body was found after being kidnapped
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard rescues dozens of ice fishermen on Lake Erie
-
Now Playing: CVS pharmacy plans to change music played when your call is put on hold
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly released from jail after someone paid his $161,000 child support debt
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm system sweeps through the South
-
Now Playing: Emergency landing at New York airport due to extreme turbulence
-
Now Playing: Teacher overhears teens looking up the definition of rape: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Friend says teen 'wasn't fully conscious' when she was left in bedroom: Part 2