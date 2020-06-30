Transcript for Search for missing soldier from Fort Hood

And news tonight about the search for a missing soldier from. Fort Hood Texas authorities finding human remains all looking for private first class Vanessa yen. She vanish in April authorities say the unidentified remains were discovered in a shallow grave near a river in bell county. The army FBI and sheriff's department and Texas Rangers are now all on the C.

