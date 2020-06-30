Search for missing soldier from Fort Hood

More
The Army, FBI, sheriffs and Texas Rangers were on the scene where unidentified remains were found while searching for Vanessa Guillen, who vanished in April.
0:19 | 06/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Search for missing soldier from Fort Hood
And news tonight about the search for a missing soldier from. Fort Hood Texas authorities finding human remains all looking for private first class Vanessa yen. She vanish in April authorities say the unidentified remains were discovered in a shallow grave near a river in bell county. The army FBI and sheriff's department and Texas Rangers are now all on the C.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"The Army, FBI, sheriffs and Texas Rangers were on the scene where unidentified remains were found while searching for Vanessa Guillen, who vanished in April.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71543511","title":"Search for missing soldier from Fort Hood","url":"/WNT/video/search-missing-soldier-fort-hood-71543511"}