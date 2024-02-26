Security footage released from Lakewood church shooting

Houston police released security and body camera footage showing an armed woman open fire inside Joel Osteen's church with her 7-year-old son right next to her.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live